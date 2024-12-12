OnlyFans model and content creator Lillian Phillips, popularly known as Lily Phillips, recently went viral online after reflecting on her experience of sleeping with 101 men in 24 hours. The video was part of an interview for a documentary. Now, in a recent interview circulating on social media, Lily was asked about the experience and whether she considered the risk of contracting HIV. She admitted that she had not, and when pressed further, she candidly asked, ‘Is that where it comes from?’ showing how unaware she is about how the virus is transmitted. She added that the thought of contracting HIV, even a week before sleeping with the men, had never crossed her mind, which the interviewer says he finds hard to believe. Watch the viral video below. Lily Phillips Breaks Down in Tears in Aftermath of Sleeping With 101 Men in a Day, OnlyFans Star Cries Inconsolably as She Details Her Intimate Experience (Watch Viral Video).

Lily Phillips Never Thought About Contracting HIV

Lily Phillips revealed that a week before sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours, the thought of contracting HIV didn’t cross her mind pic.twitter.com/DCDNysHpTK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 11, 2024

