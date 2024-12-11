OnlyFans star who broke the internet with her aftermath video of sleeping with 101 men in a day reflected on the moment in a recent interview for a documentary. Lillian Phillips, popularly known as Lily Phillips, detailed her intimate experience and broke down in tears in a now-viral video. The never-before-seen clip comes from a new documentary by YouTuber Josh Pieters titled, 'I Slept With 100 Men in One Day.' The extended footage shows Lily in tears at the end of the stunt. While the internet sensation in previous videos and interviews shared that she enjoyed the 'extreme' challenge, she appeared far more vulnerable in the behind-the-scenes shots taken in the hours after. She admitted that it was an intense feeling, "It was hard," she said inconsolable. Lily Phillips Viral Videos and Pictures: OnlyFans Star Lillian Phillips Who Aims To Sleep With 1,000 Men in 24 Hours Begins 'Training' To Create Bizarre Record.

Watch Video: Lily Phillips Breaks Down in Tears

Lily Phillips breaks down in tears while reflecting on sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours pic.twitter.com/uHUtBOEpDu — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 11, 2024

Aftermath of Lily Phillips Sleeping With 101 Men in a Day

Moments after Lily Philips has slept with 100 men in a day… pic.twitter.com/VC3sPo7OCL — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) December 9, 2024

Lily Phillips' Documentary 'I Slept With 100 Men in One Day'

Uncensored doc which is not allowed on YouTube - https://t.co/dGIQTQArbk — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)