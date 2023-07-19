Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently shared a video on Twitter where people are seen riding the electric scooter in rainwater. The viral video shows people riding the Ola electric scooter despite heavy rains. People are seen seamlessly using the vehicle while the streets are filled with massive rainwater. "Folks, while our scooter can go through a lot of water, please remember that it’s a scooter, not a fish!! [sic]," Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in the caption of the viral Twitter video. Family Surprises 32-Year-Old Autistic Man With a Birthday Party, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Folks, while our scooter can go through a lot of water, please remember that it’s a scooter, not a fish!! pic.twitter.com/8xM1QfGKxu — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 14, 2023

