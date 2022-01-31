China just unveiled its new electric quadruped robot which is the largest and heaviest of its type yet developed. The 'Mechanical Yak', can carry over 350 pounds and is able to sprint along at up to 6 miles per hour. The yak robot is armed with a bevy of sensors that allow it to gather information about its surroundings. As per reports, the military robot is capable of moving forward, backward, and diagonally and it can even dash and jump.

Have A Look:

China's first domestically built "yak" robot with a load capacity of 160 kg made its debut recently. The robot can deal with all sorts of road and weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/x1SPGzn04S — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 14, 2022

