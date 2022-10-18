US President Joe Biden's recent outing has drawn massive negative traction online. Be it his unsolicited dating advice to a young girl, in which the 79-year-old POTUS is heard telling her, 'No Serious Guys Until You're 30.' After this clip raised quite a few eyebrows, another video related to Joe Biden went viral that 'caught' the US Prez sniffing a young woman's hair at Baskin Robbins. And now, the 'Joe Biden ice cream' video is doing the rounds in the Twitterverse. In this video, the US President is seen enjoying a cone of ice cream while asserting everyone on the strength of the US dollar amid rising inflation and the country's economy. He is heard saying, "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell." Well, this clearly did not sit well with the netizens. Joe Biden was in Oregon campaigning for Tina Kotek, who is running for governor of the state. Joe Biden Seen Sniffing Young Girl's Hair at Baskin-Robbins Store, Internet Finds US President's Act 'Creepy' After Video Goes Viral.

Not Happy With US President's Statement While Enjoying Ice Cream!

Joe Biden saying, “Our economy is strong as hell,” while eating an ice cream cone is so tone deaf and out of touch to what Americans actually see in their lives that it feels like the Democrats are intentionally tanking the election. pic.twitter.com/blkc4omdhd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2022

Hmmm. Okay. Then.

⚠️Fuel oil is up 58.1% ⚠️Airline fares are up 42.9% ⚠️Eggs are up 30.5% ⚠️Gas is up 18.2% ⚠️Electricity up 15.5% ⚠️Milk up 15.2% ⚠️Groceries are up 13% ⚠️Baby food up 11.8% ⚠️Meat, poultry & fish up 7.7% ⚠️Inflation is up 8.5% “The economy is strong as hell.” - Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/LWtVY5ctPE — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) October 16, 2022

Joe Biden and Ice Cream and US Economy

Joe Biden said he’s not concerned about the US dollar and that he’s more concerned about the rest of the world. He said this all while eating ice cream. What an embarrassment. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 17, 2022

Too Many Ice Creams

I wish Joe Biden would care about America as much as he cared about getting his daily ice cream in. — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 18, 2022

