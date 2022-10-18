US President Joe Biden's recent outing has drawn massive negative traction online. Be it his unsolicited dating advice to a young girl, in which the 79-year-old POTUS is heard telling her, 'No Serious Guys Until You're 30.' After this clip raised quite a few eyebrows, another video related to Joe Biden went viral that 'caught' the US Prez sniffing a young woman's hair at Baskin Robbins. And now, the 'Joe Biden ice cream' video is doing the rounds in the Twitterverse. In this video, the US President is seen enjoying a cone of ice cream while asserting everyone on the strength of the US dollar amid rising inflation and the country's economy. He is heard saying, "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell." Well, this clearly did not sit well with the netizens. Joe Biden was in Oregon campaigning for Tina Kotek, who is running for governor of the state. Joe Biden Seen Sniffing Young Girl's Hair at Baskin-Robbins Store, Internet Finds US President's Act 'Creepy' After Video Goes Viral.

Not Happy With US President's Statement While Enjoying Ice Cream!

Hmmm. Okay. Then.

Joe Biden and Ice Cream and US Economy

Too Many Ice Creams

