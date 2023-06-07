In a video going viral on social media, a woman is seen convincing her child that she was his mother while the kid kept crying hysterically. The kid can be seen crying in the viral video as the woman keeps saying that she really is his mother. The boy did not believe it and tried to run away from her. However, his mother laughed and said, "Mein hi mummy hu [sic]" As the video progresses, another woman attempts to explain the same point to the kid. The video generated laughter on social media. Trainer Pushes Fully Clothed Child Into Pool, Viral Video Divides Netizens on Survival Swim Lessons.

Video of a Kid Failing To Recognise His Mother:

Before Video Needed!

Ek before and after vala video banta hai inka to — Sanket (@maTi9121) June 6, 2023

Without Makeup!

🤖 SHE WITHOUT MAKEUP B LIKE... pic.twitter.com/ojABqiliKT — BOT GIRL (@DestroyhumansQT) June 6, 2023

Funny User Comment

Adhe ghnte pita ji ke sath. Rhkr bahr ayegi to sem phle jesi ho jayegi — Damodar Sharma♐️ (@Damodar93553587) June 7, 2023

Mood Spoiled!

mummy ne mushkil se naap dekar cleavage wala blouse banwaya. aur bachcha sara mood kharab kar de raha hai. — Excuse Me (@nOiLLwILL) June 6, 2023

