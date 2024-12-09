The Kulhad Pizza Couple, Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, rose to fame for their creative idea of serving pizza in kulhads. Gradually, they became the internet’s favourite couple, thanks to their unique sense of style, trending Instagram reels, and fun lip-syncing and dancing videos. Now, as the wedding season is in full swing in India, Gurpreet is serving major ethnic fashion inspiration. In a recent viral video, she stuns in two traditional outfits. The first is a royal blue salwar kameez set, adorned with intricate silver embroidery, making it the perfect choice for a wedding guest. The second is a bright yellow ensemble embellished with shimmery sequins, making it the perfect outfit choice for a haldi and sangeet event. She completes both looks with matching dupattas. Her makeup and hair game in each look are on point, finishing the styles with finesse. Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Videos: 5 Times Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Gave Us Couple Goals With Their Fun and Trending Instagram Reels (Watch).

Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurpreet Kaur (@kaurgeous_roop)

Gurpreet Kaur Stuns in Traditional Outfits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurpreet Kaur (@kaurgeous_roop)

