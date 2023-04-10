A recent footage depicts a leopard chasing monkeys that are jumping from one tree to another. The leopard pursues them relentlessly and moves between the branches with ease. The leopard actually seems just as much skilled at climbing and jumping the tree branches as they monkey despite the vast difference in their body weights. Snow Leopard Hunts Down Urial After Fiery Chase on Sloppy Terrain, Wildlife Photographer Captures Hair-Raising Moments (Watch Video).

Leopard Chases Monkeys Jumping One Tree To Another

Leopards are not only opportunistic but versatile hunters. pic.twitter.com/bYGxGLFJqr — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 6, 2023

