The Mother Nature never ceases to astound with her incredible views and mystic phenomenon. In a recently surfaced video, a breathtaking clip of a leopard ‘stretching out’ has delighted the social media. The clip has probably been shot after the big cat woke up from its nap. The leopard’s movements, though, resembles the well-known yoga asana Surya Namaskar. IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the clip with caption, “Surya Namaskar by the leopard Via @Saket_Badola”. That’s Bagheera! Black Leopard Spotted Carefully Crossing Mul-Chandrapur Road (Watch Video).

Leopard Performs ‘Surya Namaskar’ in Jungle:

Surya Namaskar by the leopard 👌👌 Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/jklZqEeo89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 27, 2023

