A leopard was caught carrying the dead body of a dog in CCTV footage in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, giving shockwaves to the villagers. These petrifying visuals have compelled the villagers to complain to the forest officials. While the CCTV footage is making rounds on the Internet, police are yet to take action. Leopard Menace in Jammu and Kashmir: Big Cat Kills 19 Sheep, Injures 15 in Poonch.

Leopard Recorded Taking Dog's Dead Body in CCTV Footage

