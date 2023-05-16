The adorableness of a lion cub that emerged in a recent wildlife clip has gone viral on social media. A cute lion cub emerges from a gigantic rock at the beginning of the video. It approaches a larger lion, perhaps its father, slowly. The lion, which is regarded as the king of the forest, reacts surprised and nearly jumps in terror as soon as the youngster approaches it. The lion's startling response is worth watching it on a loop. Rare White Lion Cub Spotted Playfully Running Behind His Mother Lioness in a Forest; Viral Video Intrigues Netizens.

Lion Cub Scares ‘King of Jungle’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waow Africa (@waowafrica)

