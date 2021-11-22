A video showing a man sacrificing his car to save another driver who fell unconscious while driving is doing the round on social media platforms. The 41 seconds clip shows that a car follows another and gently rams into it to stop it and save the driver. Scroll down to watch the video:

Man sacrifices his car to save another driver who was unconscious.. Via @RTVNunspeet pic.twitter.com/drgac0UDez — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 21, 2021

Man rams his car into another to save the driver:

Heldendaad op A28 gefilmd: Henry stopt auto met onwel geworden bestuurder https://t.co/bexM63RQIN pic.twitter.com/uZ1aFah9c1 — RTV Nunspeet (@RTVNunspeet) November 21, 2021

