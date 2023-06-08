While travelling on Tillari Ghat near the Maharashtra-Goa border, a man named Vivek Patel stopped his car just in time to give passage to a cobra trying to cross the road. He also requested other drivers to be mindful while driving so that animals could cross the road without getting hit. "Well done! [sic]," a user commented on the video. Snake Tries to Cross Road in Busy Traffic and Escaping Death Narrowly, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Here's the Video of the Cobra Crossing the Road:

Came across this cobra crossing d road @ Tillari ghat, MH-Goa border Fortunately, I spotted it & stopped my car in time Request everyone 2 b mindful of wildlife while driving@ParveenKaswan @Saket_Badola @IFS_Officers @WildlifeSOS @vivek4wild @nehaa_sinha#WorldEnvironmentDay2023 pic.twitter.com/jNfC2BC1Wz — Frontal Terminalis (@patel_vivek) June 6, 2023

