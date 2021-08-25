Something exciting coming up for BTS fans! Megan Thee Stallion in her latest tweet expressed her excitement on collaborating with BTS. She tweeted, "Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am"

Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am🧈🧈🧈🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 25, 2021

The Big Hit Music in its latest tweet announced that the remix of BTS’s ‘Butter’ will feature American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. This album is all set to release on August 27.

