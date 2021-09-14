Top celebrities like Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles among the others did not feature for Met Gala 2021 which aroused reactions from the netizens. They shared memes on missing the prominent personalities at the red carpet and flooded the micro-blogging site with their reactions. Some of them also revealed that the Met Gala doesn't feel the same with so many famous people not gracing it with their powerful presence.

No Zendaya!?

Oh No!

Everybody from euphoria at the met gala but Zendaya. When I catch HBO. pic.twitter.com/BITAEPQKLK — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) September 13, 2021

Agreed!

Now That Hit Hard

LADY GAGA AND BEYONCÉ HAVE JUST ARRIVED #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HCbs4sPni9 — pedro (@hausofmalamente) September 14, 2021

True!

the Met Gala isn't a Met Gala without lady gaga and katy perry and that's on period #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/jwBsGS2b6x — 𝚍𝚞𝚊𝚣 〄 (@levitatelove) September 14, 2021

Yes, Please!

im honor to the Met Gala taking place tonight, let’s remind that Harry Styles made his debut not as a normal guest but as one of the evening's co-hosts of one of the most important fashion events. Until this year, Harry was the youngest person to host Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/ogv8oFKPqm — ‏ً (@HESARCHlVES) September 13, 2021

