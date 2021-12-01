Mumbai rain often brings along some hilarious scenes or instances which make up for good humorous content. Netizens took to Twitter, flooding the platform with memes and jokes after winter rain began to hit the city. The unseasonal rains are expected to continue and a yellow alert for Mumbai and its nearby regions for the next few days. The memes are witty and highlight the troubles of a common man during such instances. As the unusual storms take up the skies, the hashtag #MumbaiRains became one of the top trends on Twitter and netizens stormed the special media platform with funny memes and jokes.

#MumbaiRains Whenever we say rain has gone... Le Mumbai Rain.. pic.twitter.com/qDH99ta7vg — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) December 1, 2021

When people ask "Ye Mumbai hai ki London" Me-#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/jZJM4f6sRi — Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) December 1, 2021

That omricon varient doesn't scare people in mumbai but rain does.#Omicron #MumbaiRains — Neeraj✨ (@nirlaj_hu) December 1, 2021

#MumbaiRains Getting ready to go office wearing 🧥 Me to my self: pic.twitter.com/x3drznAius — Aamir Quazi 🇮🇳 (@aamirquazi09) December 1, 2021

People in Mumbai watching rains in monsoon, autumn, spring, winter season every year!#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/61s9jlbfPO — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) December 1, 2021

#MumbaiRains That Time of the year when Mumbaikars remember the family members of BMC officials more than their own and those not prepared will wake up like this 😿 pic.twitter.com/0mDPkH7ACB — Tadkamarkey 2.0 🇮🇳 (@AnilPil63050188) December 1, 2021

