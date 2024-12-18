Indian YouTuber Nalini Unagar has announced that she has quit YouTube. In a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter), the vlogger revealed how she was disappointed for not being able to generate enough views that she had hoped for when she started the YouTube channel. For the unversed, the YouTuber revealed that she ran two different channels on the platform - Food Facts by Nalini, which has about 11K subscribers and Nalini's Kitchen Recipe, which has 2.42K subscribers. She put her studio equipment and kitchen setup for sale on X. Further, she expressed her dissatisfaction with YouTube's algorithm, which, according to her, favoured specific content creators over others. She even highlighted the lack of returns despite her financial investment of INR 8 lakh for over three years. Nalini Unagar aka NalinisKitchen Uses Dietician Deepta Nagpal's Photo on X, Claims It Is AI-Generated After Getting Caught for Identity Theft.

Nalini Unagar Quits YouTube

I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment. If anyone is interested in buying, please let me know. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3ew6opJjpL — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 18, 2024

'8 Lakh Investment, Zero Return' Reveals the YouTuber

Let me confess today—I have invested approximately ₹8 lakhs in my YouTube channel for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? ₹0. — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 18, 2024

Nalini Unagar Failed To Generate Views She Hoped For

I’m overwhelmed by your suggestion not to quit YouTube. Let me remind you—I dedicated 3 years to YouTube, creating over 250 videos. However, I didn’t get the response I had hoped for, so I’ve finally decided to stop making videos and have deleted all my content from the… — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 18, 2024

Nalini Unagar's YouTube Channels

FYI, these are my channels. pic.twitter.com/1O1T5f5rSD — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 18, 2024

Nalini Reveals She Got an Offer of INR 3 Lakh To Sell Her YouTube Account

Just got offered 3 lakh rupees to sell my YT account. — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) December 18, 2024

