On March 14, the Indian government cracked down on online obscenity by blocking 18 OTT platforms and their linked social media accounts. These platforms were accused of publishing vulgar, obscene and, in some cases, pornographic content. The blocked platforms include Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, among others. However, the exclusion of ALT Balaji and Ullu from the ban list, despite both offering erotic content, sparked online debate. Netizens responded with a wave of humorous memes regarding this inconsistency. Have a look. Government Bans 18 OTT Platforms for Obscene and Vulgar Content.

LOL

Government bans 18 OTT platforms for vulgar content... Le Alt Balaji & Ullu : pic.twitter.com/NyfbrArdu3 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) March 14, 2024

ROFL

Govt banned 18 OTT platforms for obscene content except #Ullu and #AltBalaji ... Everyone to their owners : pic.twitter.com/3n5rIkEcmY — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) March 14, 2024

Haha

Funny

Ullu Is 'Fave'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)