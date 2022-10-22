Ahead of Diwali 2022, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that no citizen will be charged any fine by Gujarat Traffic Police till October 27. Harsh Sanghavi on Friday came up with the announcement that starting from October 21 Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from citizens of the state till October 27. But the Home Minister warned that this does not mean public should not follow traffic rules. If any mistake is done by the public, then the Traffic Police will not charge any fine. Netizens have come up with hillarious memes after the Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi's decision. Check out the memes below. Also Read | Diwali 2022: Gujarat Traffic Police Will Not Charge Any Fine From Citizens From October 21–27, Says Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Fine or no fine, LatestLY urges all residents of Gujarat to follow and adhere to the traffic rules. Let’s be responsible on roads and, ride and drive safely.

Netizens Share Memes on Gujarat Traffic Fine Relaxation

Gujarat Roads to Turn Out to Be Race Tracks

Twitter User Shares Hilarious Scene From Ajay Devgan's Movie

Gujarati riders from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aznt7JCovz — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) October 21, 2022

Gujarati Riders From Tomorrow

