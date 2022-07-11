On Sunday July 10, a passenger took to Twitter to complain that the train number 12650 has been hijacked and asked for help, following which twitter handle of RailwaySeva took cognisance and directed @rpfcs to look into the matter. Have a look at hilarious twitter thread:

Kindly look into the matter @rpfscr @rpfswr - RPF India — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) July 10, 2022

@rpfscrhyb kindly look into the matter — rpfscr (@rpfscr) July 10, 2022

Sir, The train is not hijacked. Train is diverted. Don’t get panic. — rpfscr (@rpfscr) July 10, 2022

