While visiting India, a top Truecaller executive from Poland recently discussed his travel experiences and how he was able to dispel some common misconceptions about the nation. Szymon Kopec, the product director of the international caller ID app, went on a weeklong trip with his mother. He mentioned that she didn't know English and that it was her first time travelling outside of Europe. The latter said that India is represented as a country with slums and packed trains, but that was all altered after a ride on the Vande Bharat Express Train. “Unfortunately image of India in Poland is mostly portraying slums and overcrowded trains with people hanging on rooftops. Taking a perfectly on-time Vande Bharat debunked some stereotypes”, in wrote in a recent tweet which is currently doing rounds on social media. Tourists Praise Hospitality, Honesty of Kashmiri People.

Truecaller Executive From Poland Recalls His 'Ideal Trip' to India

I've traveled with my mom in India 🇮🇳 for a week and here's what she loved about it ⬇️ It was her first time out of Europe and she doesn't speak English. She's heard a lot about the country from me, read in Polish media, yet everything around here was shocking. 1. The… pic.twitter.com/Y0Du0GSBwR — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) March 9, 2024

