The end of the year brings in defining words that sum up the entire year. While Collins dictionary went with 'brat' and Oxford chose 'brain rot,' the US premier dictionary skipped the internet slang. Merriam-Webster's word of the year 2024 is 'polarisation.' The announcement in an election year in the US put the concept on display. According to the dictionary, "Polarisation means division, but it’s a very specific kind of division," Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor, was quoted saying in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the announcement. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines polarisation as "division into two sharply distinct opposites; especially a state in which the opinions, beliefs, or interests of a group or society no longer range along a continuum but become concentrated at opposing extremes." The dictionary chooses its word of the year annually based on data, tracking a rise in search and usage. Demure Is Word of the Year: Dictionary.com Announced TikToker Jools LeBron’s ‘Demure’ As Word of 2024, Beating Contenders Like ‘Brat’ and ‘Brainrot’.

Watch Video: ‘Polarisation’ Is Merriam-Webster’s 2024 Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster’s 2024 Word of the Year

The Merriam-Webster Word of the Year for 2024 is ‘polarization.’ About half of you might take issue with this. https://t.co/8MkJtwOgu6 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 9, 2024

