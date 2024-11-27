Earlier this year, search engines and social media platforms were buzzing with the word ‘demure’ and the phrase ‘very demure, very mindful.’ The phrase was popularised by TikToker, influencer and content creator Jools LeBron as a satire on being respectful, demure and mindful at work. The trend blew up on social media and soon, celebrities, netizens and influencers from across the globe joined the trend with many referencing instances when they were demure and mindful. Demure means shy, polite, or quiet, and it is used to describe a girl or young woman who behaves correctly. Now dictionary.com has named ‘demure’ the word of the year 2024 and we couldn’t be happier! The word beat serious contenders like 'brat' and 'brainrot.' View the viral post below. NASA Joins the ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Viral TikTok Meme Bandwagon With Striking Picture of Saturn’s Iconic Rings.

Dictionary.com Names ‘Demure’ Word of the Year 2024

https://t.co/gFOrTLpOYP has crowned “demure” as its Word of the Year for 2024. pic.twitter.com/vDVUKqrYdG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2024

