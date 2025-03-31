Elon Musk-run SpaceX is set to launch the Fram2 mission to explore Earth from a polar orbit and fly over Earth’s polar regions for the first time. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Dragon spacecraft to a polar orbit. The mission is scheduled for Monday, March 31, at 9:46 PM ET (around 7:30 AM, IST, Tuesday, April 1) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Additional launch opportunities are available within a 4.5-hour window. The Fram2 mission will be the first human spaceflight for Mission Commander Chun Wang, Vehicle Commander Jannicke Mikkelsen, Vehicle Pilot Rabea Rogge, and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Eric Philips. During their multi-day mission, they will conduct 22 research studies to advance humanity's capabilities for long-duration space exploration and will be understanding of the human health in space. Norway Rocket Crash: German Startup Isar Aerospace’s Orbital Rocket Crashes 40 Seconds After Liftoff (Watch Video).

SpaceX Fram2 Mission

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting Monday, March 31 at 9:46 p.m. ET for launch of Fram2. Teams keeping an eye on weather conditions ahead of liftoff → https://t.co/vSt6tfeLZG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 30, 2025

