SpaceX Falcon 9 launched Fram2 to a polar orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 31 at 9:46 PM ET (around 7:16 AM IST, April 1). The crew included Mission Commander Chun Wang, Vehicle Commander Jannicke Mikkelsen, Vehicle Pilot Rabea Rogge, and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Eric Philips. During their mission, the Dragon spacecraft and crew will explore Earth from a polar orbit and will fly over Earth’s polar regions. The mission also includes 22 research experiments aimed to advance humanity's capabilities for long-duration space exploration. Sunita Willimas Plans Trip to India, Says ‘I’m Going to My Father’s Home Country, Excited About ISRO Mission’ During NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Post-Flight News Conference (Watch Video).

SpaceX Fram2 Mission

Fram2 - the first human spaceflight to explore Earth's polar regions - lifts off from pad 39A in Florida only 17 days after Falcon 9 successfully launched @NASA's Crew-10 to the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/90AV1DBlPj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 1, 2025

