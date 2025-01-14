Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are an elusive pair, but the star couple were spotted near Mumbai's Gateway of India over the weekend, where a funny incident took place between fellow passengers and the ace Indian batter. Virat Kohli could be heard asking other passengers to not block him and his wife Anushka Sharma's path towards their boat as they embraced on their journey to Alibaug, for which the couple were waiting. Check out what Kohli said below. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at Gateway of India (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Asks Co-Passengers Not To Block Their Path

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

