Sex video getting live streamed on Twitch is not unheard of, but getting ban reversed in 7 days is definitely not going down too well with the rest of the Twitch and social media world. A Twitch streamer who goes by the handle Kimmikka faced a ban of seven days after she broadcasted having sex with her partner on live video. Now, streaming of sex porn videos on Twitch is not an entirely unheard-of concept, but this graphic sexual content left many shocked. Kimmikka went viral online after her XXX sexual intercourse video was live streamed on Twitch. She was banned by the American video live streaming service, only to unban it in 7 days.

YouTuber JiDion, who was banned from Twitch and continues to be kicked off the interactive live streaming service platform. He took to Twitter to express his frustration and anger over the double standards. He tweets angrily, “A GIRL GETS F***** ON STREAM 7 DAY BAN WHILE IM STILL HERE PERMA BANNED TWITCH IS RACIST!!!! [sic]” He also shared an IG story of Kimmikka on his Twitter account that had the female Twitch streamer excited about her return as she wrote, “See you tonight live on my twitch [sic].”

Banned YouTuber JiDion Angry At Kimmikka Getting Unbanned in 7 Days!

A GIRL GETS F***** ON STREAM 7 DAY BAN WHILE IM STILL HERE PERMA BANNED TWITCH IS RACIST!!!! — WiDion (@Jidion6) August 26, 2022

See You Tonight, Check Kimmikka's Message as She Returns to Twitch

Her 7 day ban is over 🥳🥳🤬🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/SLNAfh2X8Q — WiDion (@Jidion6) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)