To call attention to the need to obey traffic rules while all the while keeping up with the Christmas spirit, a county sheriff’s deputy in Florida dressed as the Grinch, who is a fictional character created by children’s author Dr Seuss, is giving motorists an anion as a reminder to slow down. This initiative is to educate people about obeying speed limits in the school zones, and those violating it to a specific limit were presented with an onion as a reminder. Check out the video and images below. Christmas Tree Made of Beer Cans! Reddit Users Make 8-Tier Tree Entirely of 182 Empty Cans To Save Up on Buying a Real One (View Pic).

Sheriff’s Deputy Dressed As the Grinch Gives Onions

Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers https://t.co/3gP8pCEcR1 pic.twitter.com/hfMXojenzH — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2022

