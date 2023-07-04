A 63-year-old UK man named Neville Linton was shocked when he opened his fridge and found a snake inside his broccoli. He found a ladder snake in his broccoli that he had purchased from an Aldi branch in Stourbridge, West Midlands. Three days after the purchase, he opened the fridge to prepare a meal and found a non-venomous snake nestled near the stem. The man got frightened after coming across the ladder snake. The snake, though non-venomous, can give a serious bite. The reptile was later taken to the Dudley Zoo. 'Rainbow' Snake Spotted in Florida: Watch Video of Man Finding 'Beautiful' Reptile in Northern Florida.

Watch the Snake Found Inside the Broccoli Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)