The posts on the American sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things have gone viral for some strange reason. Desi Twitter is convinced that some characters from Stanger Things have an Indian lookalike, and you can't deny it (to an extent). Some fans have found Gaten Matarazzo's counterpart in the Indian Television show Mahabharata while some say that Jim Hopper looks like Hathi Ram Chaudhary of Patallok. A Twitterati posted a photo of Nancy Wheeler, portrayed by Natalia Dyer, alongside Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai character Naira Naitik Singhania, played by Shivangi Joshi. Don't believe us? Check out this viral Twitter thread where netizens have found Indian doubles of the Stranger Things cast and how! From BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung to Virat Kohli, Meet Doppelgangers of These Celebrities Who Became Overnight Internet Sensations.

Dustin Henderson's Resembles Mahabharata's Duryodhan

Did you know : Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan pic.twitter.com/OTS6MJq7ZW — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 17, 2022

Jim Hopper Is The Carbon Copy Of Hathi Ram Chaudhary!

And you know: Jim Hopper from strangers things also been in Patallok as Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/LkZoP5zWDv — AJ⚪ (@ajcasm_) July 17, 2022

Naira And Nancy Wheeler! Look At The Similarities!

Naira And Nancy Wheeler pic.twitter.com/bU97Kg7U8R — Naman (@namanjayn) July 18, 2022

How Strikingly Similar Steve Harrington And Rishi Kapoor Are!

Yes and Steve is Rishi Kapoor reincarnated! pic.twitter.com/FEPiy6GPRA — Santanu (শান্তনু) (@santanu68) July 18, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE!

Billy in minnal murali pic.twitter.com/SkYqzI5q4D — സൈബർ K (@CyberK1337) July 18, 2022

Vecna And Singer Abhijeet Sawant! Can't Trust Your Eyes, Right?

