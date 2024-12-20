Popular streamer N3on has been banned from the streaming platform Kick. The ban comes amid reports and discussions about an incident occurring during a livestream and involving a chicken. Allegedly, N3on was conducting a 24-hour survival island stream where chickens were tortured. While this is believed to be the reason for his ban from the platform, Kick has not yet provided any explicit details or confirmed if the ban is directly related to the incident. Followers trying to access his page are met with the ‘404 error’ and the message, Oops, something went wrong; we can’t find the page you’re looking for. View the posts below. Sneako Aka Nicolas Nico Faces Ban on Multiple Platforms, Streamer Prohibited From Posting Videos on YouTube, Twitch and Kick Following Community Guidelines Violations.

N3on Banned from Kick

Neon has been banned on Kick after k*lling a chicken off-camera that he intended to eat during his stream 💀 pic.twitter.com/vBxFfIxudY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 20, 2024

N3on Banned from Kick for Allegedly Torturing Chicken

N3on BANNED on Kick after cutting a Chicken's HEAD on stream, allegedly. 😲‼️ pic.twitter.com/BAHJ0Te7MG — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 20, 2024

N3on Banned on Kick for Torturing Chickens During Livestream

N3on has just been BANNED on Kick for torturing chickens 🫢 pic.twitter.com/JYYhIkrEEy — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) December 20, 2024

