The Internet has an entire stock of dangerous and life-threatening videos that will drop your jaw. A recent viral video showed a group of thrill-seekers sprinting on the top of a moving train as it entered the U.S Williamsburg bridge. The unsafe act of enjoyment was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media. As per reports, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has said that it was aware of the footage and the suspected would be charged with trespassing. Watch Dangerous Stunt Video of a Man Working Out By Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony in Faridabad.

Watch The Viral Stunt Here:

Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train. pic.twitter.com/osEtX4a0cp — GOOSE (@GooseyMane) June 11, 2022

