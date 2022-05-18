A video going viral on social media shows Twitter employees mocking Tesla CEO Elon Musk and even calling him mentally handicapped, "special". In the video, the Twitter executive also said that Musk has "Aspergers". He further went on to say that Twitter is "not here to give people free speech". In another video shared by Journalist Benny Johnson, a Twitter Senior Engineer can be seen saying that "Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech". The person also said that the employees tried to "revolt against" Musk's Twitter takeover bid. Reacting to the comments, Musk in a tweet said, "Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s …"

Check tweets and videos:

Twitter executive calling Elon Musk mentally handicapped, "special" and saying he has "aspergers." This Twitter exec goes on to say that Twitter is "not here to give people free speech" @elonmusk is going to want to see this one too…pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2022

BREAKING: Twitter Senior Engineer says “Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech”, admits employees are “Commie as F**k”and they tried to “revolt against” @ElonMusk’s takeover bid.#TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/PjFWhzicBZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2022

Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Is this legit? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

