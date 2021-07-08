Last week, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry released a few pictures of female soldiers marching in camouflage uniforms and chunky heels. Reportedly, the female cadets were drilling for an August 24 independence day. However, the pictures of female cadets marching in heels had prompted a quick backlash on social media. An opposition lawmaker Inna Sovsun took to her Facebook handle and wrote, “It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea.” Take a look at her full post here:

Check Out Maria Berlinska’s Post Here:

