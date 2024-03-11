People on both sides of the border continue to be haunted by the 1947 Indo-Pak Partition. Millions of people lost their lives, were uprooted, and many of them were permanently cut off from their friends and family. A video of the emotional reunion of two childhood best friends who were split up by Partition and reunited in the United States has gone viral. The journey of reconciling her grandfather, Suresh Kothari, with his boyhood best friend, AG Shakir, was chronicled by 32-year-old Megan Kothari. October 2023 saw the gathering in the United States. Remarkably, the two were raised together in Deesa, Gujarat, and parted ways in 1947 when they were around twelve years old. After 41 years apart, they reconnected in October 2023. The two friends can be seen holding hands in the video before giving each other a tender hug and spending the evening together. Separated During Partition, Brothers Hug, Burst Into Tears on Meeting After 74 Years at Kartarpur Corridor; Viral Video Overwhelms Internet.

Two Childhood Friends From Gujarat Reunite After 41 Years

