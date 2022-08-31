A video released on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 showing an elephant praying to Lord Ganesha’s idol is winning hearts as it circulates. The video in a tweet shows how an elephant with a garland of flowers in its trunk approaches the Ganpati Murti and slowly but surely manages to land the garland at the right place. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is being celebrated today all over India, the excitement is at its peak and watching such videos is delighting and warming the hearts of netizens. Extremely Rare Rainbow Scarf Cloud Appears in China; Viral Video of Awe-Inspiring Weather Phenomenon Stuns Internet!

