A very powerful tornado hit Mississippi a couple of days ago and caused massive destruction in several areas. Now, CCTV footage from a high school has been shared online which shows the moment it was hit by a tornado and the destruction it caused within a few seconds. The 19-sec video shows the intensity of the winds causing the ceiling and wires to break down, with things falling down and flying across the corridor. A lot of board frames on the wall can also be seen falling and misplaced. Tornado in Mississippi: Matt Laubhan, WTVA Meteorologist, Overwhelmed As Amory Hit by Fatal Storms (Watch Video).

When a Tornado Hit a School in Mississippi:

