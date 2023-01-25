Two sisters, who call themselves the "world's most identical twins", are trying to get pregnant with their shared fiance to raise a family in sync. The identical twins, Anna and Lucy Decinque, do everything from going to the washroom to dressing altogether. The unique pair documented their attempts to get a baby, and they have recently started taking identical baby dolls with them when leaving the house. The sisters are in a relationship with Ben Byrne and wish to upbring the half-siblings/cousins together. Veena and Vani, Hyderabad Conjoined Twins, Pass Intermediate Exam With First-Class Score.

Replica?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnnaLucy DeCinque 👭 (@annalucydecinque)

Mind-Boggling!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnnaLucy DeCinque 👭 (@annalucydecinque)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)