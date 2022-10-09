The Chhattisgarh Olympics began on October 6, 2022 which will feature several traditional sports that were lost in the history of the country. Gilli Danda, Pittool, Fugdi, etc., will be played during the sports event that will go in till January 6, 2023. Meanwhile, a group of saree-cladded women participated for the Kabaddi event and played the game with zeal and enthusiasm. The video of women playing Kabaddi in saree received praises from the internet users who found it optimistic and encouraging on the part of regional ladies! Watch viral video below. Delivery Boy’s Aarti? Delhi Man Welcomes the Zomato Agent With ‘Aarti Ki Thali’ As He Receives the Order Despite Heavy Traffic in the City; Watch Viral Video

Viral Video of Saree-Cladded Women Playing Kabaddi

