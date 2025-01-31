Gone are the days when the bride’s or the couple’s entry was the highlight of a wedding. In a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, it is a whole roasted camel served at a wedding that has captured everyone’s attention. At a lavish wedding in Pakistan, no detail was spared in displaying extravagance. The highlight of the wedding, however, was a whole roasted camel, served as a grand feast centrepiece for guests to enjoy. This unique tradition is a symbol of luxury and a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, truly representing high-society weddings in Pakistan. Watch the viral videos below. Amul is Making Camel Milk Chocolates, Know the Health Benefits & How is it Different From Cow Milk.

Whole Roasted Camel Served at Lavish Pakistani Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seeking Forgivness 🤲🏻 (@pakistanicelebritieshub)

Whole Roasted Camel Grand Feast Centrepiece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abeer Chaudhri (@trendalert17)

The Ultimate Feast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)