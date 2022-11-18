People are obsessed with fancy rings with diamonds having a princess or oval cut. Likewise, netizens have not been able to take their eyes off the 16th-century Armillary Engagement Ring that looks like a mini astronomical map. The ring has multiple spheres of different sizes representing longitude, orbits of the moon, earth, and latitude. A Twitter post displaying the incredible accessory has gone viral recently, garnering more than 10k views. The ring was supposed to show how the whole universe is in the hands of the person’s beloved. Girlfriend Shows Off Her Engagement Ring Made of Fiancé's Hair, People Left Disgusted (View Pic).

So Romantic And Thoughtful!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)