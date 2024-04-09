A horrifying encounter between a man and a wild Gaur in a residential area recently surfaced online. The man was thrown in the air by the Gaur after the latter provoked it, as seen in the viral video that IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared on X (formerly Twitter). The man seemed to deflect the attack, but in vain. The man angered the Gaur by irritating it in spite of many warnings. The man was thrown into the air and charged at by the wild animal in the terrifying scene that followed. However, the post stated that despite multiple injuries, the individual is safe. While the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown, the video is currently doing rounds on social media. Bison Attack Video: Bison Suddenly Charges at People, Flings Kid Into Air; Terrifying Footage Goes Viral.

Wild Gaur Charges at Man, Throws Him in Air

In Hindi there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical. This person even after warning provoked an adult Guar - putting everybody in danger. Gaur went into residential area. Happened before our team reached. Our teams reached & rescued the animal. With much difficulty… pic.twitter.com/sx353bfWd0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)