Happy World Laziness Day! Also called World Day of Laziness, the relaxation day is celebrated in a unique sense in the city of Itagüí in Colombia. People take to streets to parade on their beds to highlight the state of idleness and lethargy on this special day. It is known that people celebrate their laziness by reclining on their beds in a public procession to normalise the celebration of being lazy for a day and embracing nothingness. Different types of dance, music, theatre, exhibitions are held in the day-long celebration of World Laziness Day. While World Laziness Day is celebrated on August 10, recently a video of the joyous celebrations surfaced online where citizens could be seen resting on their beds to mark the day in lazy style. Check out how Colombia celebrated World Laziness Day 2022 below! Madras Day 2022: Twitterati Celebrates Chennai’s 383rd Birthday by Sharing Wishes, HD Images and Messages on the Micro-Blogging Site!

World Laziness Day 2022 Celebration in Itagüí, Colombia

VIDEO: Colombians celebrate "World Laziness Day". Colombians parade on beds in a celebration of idleness held every year in the northwestern city of Itagüí pic.twitter.com/A0KjIJGzdd — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 22, 2022

