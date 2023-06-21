What were the most-visited websites across the globe in the month of May 2023? No, the top three positions are not bagged by the XXX adult websites xvideos.com, pornhub.com and xnxx.com but made it to the top 20 list. According to SimilarWeb, an Israeli-based software and data company specialising in web analytics, web traffic and performance, the top 20 most-visited websites in May 2023 are as follows 1. google.com 2. youtube.com 3. facebook.com 4. twitter.com 5. instagram.com 6. baidu.com 7. wikipedia.org 8. yandex.ru 9. yahoo.com 10. whatsapp.com 11. xvideos.com 12. pornhub.com 13. xnxx.com 14. amazon.com 15. tiktok.com 167. live.com 17. openai.com 18. yahoo.co.jp 19. docomo.ne.jp and 20. reddit.com. Most of the websites are search engine platforms and social media platforms. Then there are three XXX porn sites, xvideos.com, pornhub.com and xnxx.com, that surprisingly neither makes it to the top 5 or even the top 10. However, people have visited these adult entertainment sites enough to get them 11, 12 and 13 spots. Three other XXX websites, xhamster.com, realsrv.com and stripchat.com, also make it to the top 50 list. xhamster.com, xhamster20.desi and realsrv.com Among Most Visited Websites in India in May 2023!

Top-20 Most Visited Websites Worldwide in May 2023

