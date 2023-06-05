A screenshot of Instagram story of Gujarat Titans cricketer Yash Dayal is going viral on Twitter. Netizens first claimed that Yash posted a communal 'Love Jihad' story on Instagram and deleted it following the hue and cry on social media. Twitter users have been posting the 'deleted Instagram story' screenshot and slamming the cricketer for such provocative post. The young cricketer later issued apology and said he had posed it "by mistake". Yash recently featured in IPL 2023 for Gujarat Titans and played five matches for the franchise. He was at the recieving end when KKR's Rinku Singh smashed him for five consecutive in last over, needing 29 runs to win. Yash Dayal Lost Weight After Being Taken to the Attack by KKR Batter Rinku Singh, Reveals Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya.

Instagram story of Yash Dayal, He Deleted it Now ! pic.twitter.com/uLCeuZsD8s — Faizan Wani (@_Caged_) June 5, 2023

Instagram story of Yash Dayal, bowler of GT.. He deleted later @BCCI any action against this islamophobic man? What a shortcut to gain attention! Lage raho pic.twitter.com/0PujXdH3c9 — Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana29) June 5, 2023

So, this Yash Dayal Blocked me on Instagram after I called out him for his story🤣🤣. Now he is apologising on insta.. pic.twitter.com/HA1FbbGg7W — काका आरामदेव (Parody) (@KakaAramdevp) June 5, 2023

