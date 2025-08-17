At the UFC 319 middleweight fight, Michael Page aka "Venom" beat Jared Cannonier via unanimous (29-28 X3) decision. Michael Page (MVP) won the fight against Cannonier after three rounds. The first two rounds were 10-9, 10-9, in for Michael Page. The third round went 10-9 in favor of Jared Cannonier. The final results of the Ultimate FIghting Championship tie stood tight at 29-28, with Michael Page beating the No. 11 middleweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Jared Cannonier. Baisangur Susurkaev Beats Eric Nolan by Submission at UFC 319 To Earn Victory on Ultimate FIghting Championship Debut (Watch Video).

Michael Page Beats Jared Cannonier:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)