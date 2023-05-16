Aditi Ashok made history by becoming the first-ever Indian female golfer to enter the top 50 in World Rankings. The young golfer has moved up to 15 places and is currently the holder of the 49th spot in the rankings. Ashok made this achievement hers by getting an average of 1.89 points, finishing joint-fifth at the LPGA Founders Cup.

Aditi Ashok First Indian Female Golfer in Top 50

Aditi Ashok creates HISTORY 🔥🔥🔥 Aditi became 1st ever Indian female golfer to enter Top 50 in World rankings. ➡️ Aditi moves up by 15 places & is currently at 49th spot. ➡️ She is currently leading the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for LET. @aditigolf pic.twitter.com/kj7lVsrtCk — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 16, 2023

