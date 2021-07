Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be in action on Sunday, July 25. The duo finished fifth in their heats of the lightweight men's double sculls event at the Tokyo Olympics. The second round of repechage race will begin at 6:40 AM IST and will be live on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)