Star shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the semi-final of the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025 on Friday, September 12. Lakshya Sen defeated his fellow Indian Ayush Shetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in an all-Indian quarter-final clash in the ongoing Hong Open 2025 event. Earlier, Lakshya defeated Indian ace badminton player HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinal 15-21, 21-18, 21-10. In the first round of the Super 500 event, Sen thrashed Wang Tzu Wei 22-20, 16-21, 21-15. Lakshya Sen Suffers Defeat In First Round of BWF World Championships 2025; Star Indian Crashes Out of Badminton Competition Following Loss Against World No 1 Shi Yu Qi.

Lakshya Sen Storms Into Semi-Final of Hong Kong Open 2025

LAKSHYA SEN INTO THE SF OF THE HONG KONG OPEN Lakshya defeated compatriot Ayush Shetty 21-16, 17-21, 21-13 in the QF to reach his 1st SF of Super 500 event this year 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IyRilnGEoR — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 12, 2025

