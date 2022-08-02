India had a successful day at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, August 1, fetching one silver and two bronze medals. Shushila Devil clinched the silver one in the Women's 48kg Judo Event after losing in the final. Another judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze medal in the Men's 60kg Judo Event. Later in the night, Harjinder Kaur added another to the Indian medal tally at CWG 2022 after clinching bronze in the 71kg weightlifting event. With these three medals, India have total 9 medal now in Birmingham Games. However, India have assured three more medals after they reached the finals of Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Event, Badminton Mixed Team Event and Men's Table Tennis Team Event today. Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh made history as India will win their first ever CWG medal at Lawn Bowls Event. In badminton, PV Sindhu-led Indian team thrashed Malaysia 3-0 in the semi-finals of Mixed Team Event to reach final. Indian TT team also thrashed Nigeria 3-0 to enter showdown match of Men's TT Event. In Men's Singles Squash, Sourav Ghosal also went through to the semi-finals. In Men's Hockey event, India drew 4-4 against England in a Pool B match. In boxing, Amit Panghal and Boxing both moved to the next round. Take a look at the updated CWG 2022 medal tally here.

See Day 4 Highlights of Commonwealth Games 2022:

